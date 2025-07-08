Germany on brink of reaching Euro quarter-finals after win over Denmark

LEA SCHUELLER FIRED Germany to the brink of the Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals with the decisive goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Denmark.

Bayern Munich striker Schueller rolled home a calm finish in the 66th minute in Basel as Germany came from behind to stay top of Group D, three points ahead of Sweden who face Poland later.

Advertisement

Germany will be guaranteed a spot in the last eight if Sweden avoid defeat in Lucerne but with six points from two matches Christian Wueck’s team are through barring disaster.

Sjoeke Nuesken drew Germany level from the penalty spot 10 minutes before Schueller’s second goal in as many games, cancelling out Amalie Vangsgaard’s rocket of an opener for the Danes.

Germany could have already been in the lead at that point as Klara Buhl’s fine strike was ruled out for Nuesken being offside and interfering with play.

The eight-time European champions were frustrated again in the 40th minute when after being given a spot-kick for a Frederikke Thogersen handball, VAR determined the offence occurred just outside the penalty area.

However VAR was in their favour when referee Catarina Campos was summoned to the pitch-side monitor and saw that Katrine Veje clumsily brought down Linda Dallmann and gave Nuesken her chance to equalise.

From there Germany were uncontainable and Schueller popped up in the right place to stroll onto Jule Brand’s easy pass and maintain Germany’s perfect start to the tournament.

– © AFP 2025