Gini Wijnaldum on target as Netherlands come from behind to stun Germany in Euro qualifier

GERMANY SUFFERED A surprising 4-2 home defeat by the Netherlands in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday night.

Joachim Low’s side lost in Hamburg after debutant Donyell Malen’s late effort for the visitors as the home side failed to pick up a point for the first time in the campaign.

Serge Gnabry scored for the Germans after nine minutes before new Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong responded for the Dutch.

A Jonathan Tah own goal with less than an hour to play gave the travelling Dutch fans something to cheer about before Toni Kroos equalised from the spot.

PSV Eindhoven’s 20-year-old Malen then beat Manuel Neuer with a volley on 79 minutes and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum secured three points in injury time.

- © AFP, 2019

