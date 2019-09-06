This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gini Wijnaldum on target as Netherlands come from behind to stun Germany in Euro qualifier

The Liverpool midfielder scored and assisted on Friday night as the Netherlands secured a 4-2 win.

By AFP Friday 6 Sep 2019, 10:24 PM
Wijnaldum scored late to seal victory in stoppage time.
Image: nordphoto/Ewert
Image: nordphoto/Ewert

GERMANY SUFFERED A surprising 4-2 home defeat by the Netherlands in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday night.

Joachim Low’s side lost in Hamburg after debutant Donyell Malen’s late effort for the visitors as the home side failed to pick up a point for the first time in the campaign.

Serge Gnabry scored for the Germans after nine minutes before new Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong responded for the Dutch.

A Jonathan Tah own goal with less than an hour to play gave the travelling Dutch fans something to cheer about before Toni Kroos equalised from the spot.

PSV Eindhoven’s 20-year-old Malen then beat Manuel Neuer with a volley on 79 minutes and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum secured three points in injury time.

- © AFP, 2019

