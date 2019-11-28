This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Do you believe me now?' - Gerrard marvels at '£50million' Morelos

Rangers’ superstar striker has repeatedly been linked with moves to the Premier League.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 10:34 PM
15 minutes ago 1,188 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4910911
STEVEN GERRARD suggested Alfredo Morelos proved he is worth more than £50million as he scored twice in Rangers’ 2-2 Europa League draw at Feyenoord.

Rangers’ superstar striker has repeatedly been linked with moves to the Premier League, but boss Gerrard claimed coming into Thursday’s match that even a huge offer could not tempt him to sell the Colombian.

Morelos responded with a pair of superb headers as Rangers moved within a point of reaching the last 32.

When Gerrard’s claims about the £50million valuation of Morelos were brought up in a post-match news conference, the manager laughed.

He replied: “Do you believe me now? He’s not for sale. He’s not for sale at any price.”

Between his two goals, Morelos could also have had a penalty as he bowed under a challenge from Leroy Fer inside the area.

Gerrard had been frustrated by Rangers’ first-half performance but reserved most of his ire for referee Damir Skomina, calling for an explanation from UEFA.

“I asked the players [at half-time] to remember what we stand for, what we’re about, how hard we’ve worked to get this opportunity,” Gerrard told a news conference.

I asked for the real Rangers in the second half and we got it. We won the second half 2-1 and we deserved it.

“We should have had a blatant penalty. I’m sure when the referee sees that, he’ll be devastated. I’d like an explanation as to why, from Uefa, we never got a penalty.

“We certainly deserved to take something from the game after our second-half showing. I was proud of our performance second half.”

He added: “It’s a blatant penalty, a blatant penalty. [Fer] is climbing all over [Morelos]. It’s desperate defending. He just crushes him to the floor.

“Anywhere else on the pitch, it’s a foul. So it’s a penalty.”

