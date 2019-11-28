'Do you believe me now?' - Gerrard marvels at '£50million' Morelos

STEVEN GERRARD suggested Alfredo Morelos proved he is worth more than £50million as he scored twice in Rangers’ 2-2 Europa League draw at Feyenoord.

Rangers’ superstar striker has repeatedly been linked with moves to the Premier League, but boss Gerrard claimed coming into Thursday’s match that even a huge offer could not tempt him to sell the Colombian.

Morelos responded with a pair of superb headers as Rangers moved within a point of reaching the last 32.

When Gerrard’s claims about the £50million valuation of Morelos were brought up in a post-match news conference, the manager laughed.

He replied: “Do you believe me now? He’s not for sale. He’s not for sale at any price.”

Between his two goals, Morelos could also have had a penalty as he bowed under a challenge from Leroy Fer inside the area.

Gerrard had been frustrated by Rangers’ first-half performance but reserved most of his ire for referee Damir Skomina, calling for an explanation from UEFA.

“I asked the players [at half-time] to remember what we stand for, what we’re about, how hard we’ve worked to get this opportunity,” Gerrard told a news conference.

I asked for the real Rangers in the second half and we got it. We won the second half 2-1 and we deserved it.

“We should have had a blatant penalty. I’m sure when the referee sees that, he’ll be devastated. I’d like an explanation as to why, from Uefa, we never got a penalty.

“We certainly deserved to take something from the game after our second-half showing. I was proud of our performance second half.”

He added: “It’s a blatant penalty, a blatant penalty. [Fer] is climbing all over [Morelos]. It’s desperate defending. He just crushes him to the floor.

“Anywhere else on the pitch, it’s a foul. So it’s a penalty.”