BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -3°C Friday 5 March 2021
Advertisement

Gerrard accepts one-match ban as Morelos booking is rescinded

The decision leaves Gerrard free to take his place in the Celtic Park dugout later this month.

By Press Association Friday 5 Mar 2021, 9:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,025 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5373584
Steven Gerrard is shown a yellow card during Rangers' match at Livingston.
Image: PA
Steven Gerrard is shown a yellow card during Rangers' match at Livingston.
Steven Gerrard is shown a yellow card during Rangers' match at Livingston.
Image: PA

STEVEN GERRARD WILL be free to lead Rangers out at Celtic Park after accepting a one-game ban as punishment for his foul-mouthed outburst at referee John Beaton.

The Ibrox boss has been charged with “misconduct” after marching on to the pitch to confront the official at half-time during Wednesday’s win at Livingston.

The 1-0 victory means Rangers will be crowned champions this weekend if they beat St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic slip up away to Dundee United the following day.

If the Hoops triumph at Tannadice, Rangers could clinch the title at Parkhead on March 21 and Gerrard will be able to take his place on the touchline.

Rangers confirmed on Friday evening that Gerrard has accepted the touchline ban, meaning he is set to be in the stands for the visit of St Mirren on Saturday.

Gerrard told the club’s website: “After the game, I immediately apologised for my part in the incident at half-time in our game v Livingston.

“I reiterate that apology and accept a one-game suspension. As a club, we were extremely disappointed in the attitude displayed by the referee.

“We expect to have the ability for managers and officials to have discussion, but frustratingly, the referee was not forthcoming. This has also been noted by other managers in recent weeks.

“After my apology post-match, I expected the referee to call to apologise for his part in the incident but I didn’t hear from him.

“[Rangers sporting director] Ross Wilson had a long, frank and honest discussion with [head of referee operations] Crawford Allan today. Be in no doubt that our concerns have been made very clear and we are pleased that they were received openly by Crawford.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Gerrard was left furious after seeing Beaton book Alfredo Morelos for a penalty box dive when TV pictures clearly showed Lions keeper Max Stryjek had clipped the striker.

Striding toward the referee, Gerrard shouted: “You were f****** bang wrong. You’re bang out of order.”

Beaton responded by flashing two quickfire yellow cards and Gerrard was forced to watch from the main stand at the Tony Macaroni Arena as Morelos’ 87th-minute winner moved Gers to within four points of the title.

Rangers appealed against the striker’s yellow card which was subsequently rescinded following a fast-track disciplinary hearing on Friday evening.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie