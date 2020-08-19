Ghaiyyath triumphs at Juddmonte International Stakes

haiyyath ridden by jockey William Buick on the way to winning the Juddmonte International Stakes.

CHARLIE APPLEBY’S HOT favourite Ghaiyyath won out at today’s Juddmonte International Stake at York.

The five-year-old, with William Buick on board, extended its Grade One winning streak by seeing off competition from Aidan O’Brien’s Magical as another Irish entry, Lord North made late ground to take third place.

Ghaiyyath’s success today adds to their Coronation Cup and the Coral Eclipse wins earlier this season.