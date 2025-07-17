Gibraltarian side beat Cliftonville to set up clash with Shamrock Rovers

GIBRALTARIAN SIDE St Joseph’s will meet Shamrock Rovers in the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round after a dramatic extra-time win tonight.

They beat NIFL Premiership outfit Cliftonville 3-2 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate at Solitude.

Pablo Rodriguez gave the visitors the perfect start, scoring in the first minute to put them ahead in the tie.

Michael Glynn equalised just after the half-hour mark, and the teams went in all square at the break.

Jim Magilton’s side were dealt a major blow 16 minutes into the second half, when Odhran Casey was sent off after picking up a second booking.

Cliftonville still managed to take the lead shortly thereafter, thanks to veteran striker Joe Gormley’s goal.

But St Joseph’s responded promptly, with Juanma bringing the sides level again on aggregate.

The teams could not be separated for the remainder of normal time, but substitute Hugo Jesslen’s 92nd-minute goal was enough to see his team progress and ensure there would be no all-Irish tie in the second round.

Elsewhere tonight, Nõmme Kalju beat Partizani Tirana 1-0 on the night in Albania after extra-time and 2-1 on aggregate.

The Estonian side will next meet St Patrick’s Athletic, who sealed their progress against Hegelmann in Lithuania earlier today.