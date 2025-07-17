Leavy and Melia lead the way as classy St Pat's march on in Europe

Uefa Conference League, first-round qualifier, second leg

Hegelmann 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

St Patrick’s Athletic win 3-0 on aggregate

THIS WAS CLASSY and clinical from St Patrick’s Athletic as they cut through Heglemann on their own patch to begin what they hope to be a resurgence in their season.

Mason Melia and Kian Leavy did the damage with a goal each and all-round performances that were beguiling.

Stephen Kenny has said his players have been doing all the right things during their sticky patch in the Premier Division and this display backed up such belief as the European campaign goes on.

This was an Irish side going to Lithuania and looking stronger in every element of the game – tactically, physically and technically.

The first leg was a story of missed opportunities but after six minutes of the return St Pat’s were sharp and ruthless and, crucially, leading by two legs in the tie.

The excellent Leavy started with purpose, perhaps with a point to prove given he was the one change to the starting XI in Dublin and began in place of Brandon Kavanagh.

He drifted dangerously and blithely across the final third, taking the ball with his back to goal or turning and running with impressive decisiveness.

It was this willingness to act on the front foot that created the opening goal, cutting in from the right wing, across the penalty box and getting his head up and the perfect time to see the run of Jason McClelland between two ball-watching Heglemann defenders.

😍 The assist by Melia

🎯 The finish by Leavy

⚽️⚽️ The Saints double their advantage on the night & now lead 3-0 on aggregate



Our 2025 Goals are sponsored by @kavanaghspubd8 #StPatsFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Vb3ct5zNQz — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) July 17, 2025

The left back faked to take the shot first time, his marker stuttered just enough to allow him take a touch and powerful shot that was palmed by the goalkeeper straight into the path of the on-rushing Melia who tapped home inside the six-yard box.

It was the perfect start to soothe any nerves and allow the Pat’s players settle into their groove.

Leavy typified this confidence and spent the half with his head on a swivel and defenders with blurred vision trying to keep up his quick feet.

The manner in which Pat’s completely took charge of the game bodes well as their European run now sets to continue into the second qualifying round of this competition.

At least €700,000 has been banked and with their opponents to be confirmed later this evening – the winner of Partizani from Albania and Estonia’s Nõmme Kalju FC await – Kenny’s side look to have rediscovered their mojo in the final third at just the right time.

On the evidence of this performance it’s baffling to realise Pat’s had scored just once in 10 hours of football prior to the first leg.

In Lithuania it looked as though they were capable of carving Hegelmann open at every opportunity.

The way in which they made certain of progress with a second goal of the evening on 56 minutes illustrated the gulf in class, and there was no surprise to see Melia and Leavy combine to such devasting effect.

The 17-year-old striker dropped into the centre circle, recieved a pass under pressure but had the close control and running ability to sprint away from pressure and end up on the opponents’ 18-yard box within a matter of seconds.

After doing all that hard work he maintained his cool to play an easy pass to his left for Melia. Others might well have overhit or miscued the ball after expending such energy but instead it was ideal for Leavy to take one touch, swivel his hips and leave a defender on the astro, then carefully rifle a finish into the roof of the net.

It was lethal all round and the end of whatever resistance was left from the home side had wilted. Yet another clean sheet was never in danger for the Saints.

The hosts were lucky not to concede a penalty when Melia was body checked in the box, and by that stage it was game-management for the Saints.

Chris Forrester’s substitute appearance on 80 minutes means he now holds the record for Pat’s in Europe with 25.

There will be at least two more opportunities to add to that tally and if this is the start of a resurgence who knows when it will end.

Hegelmann: Vincentas Sarkauskas; Klaudijus Upstas, Vilius Armalas, Nikola Doric, Carlos Duke; Domantas Antanavicius, Lazar Kojic, Artem Shchedryi; Donatas Kazlauskas, Kader Njoya Abdel, Leo Ribeiro.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joey Anang; Ryan McLaughlin, Joe Redmond (captain), Tom Grivosti, Jason McClelland (Anto Breslin 80); Jake Mulraney (Zach Elbouzedi HT), Barry Baggley, Jamie Lennon, Kian Leavy (Al-Amin Kazeem 88), Simon Power (Chris Forrester 80); Mason Melia (Aidan Keena 72).

Referee: Mads Kristoffersen (Den).