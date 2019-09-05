This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gilbert claims Vuelta 12th stage, Roglic retains red

The former world champion forged clear of a 15-man breakaway.

By AFP Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 9:17 PM
52 minutes ago 594 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4797736
Philippe Gilbert (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Philippe Gilbert (file pic).
Philippe Gilbert (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

BELGIAN VETERAN Philippe Gilbert stamped his authority on Thursday’s Vuelta a Espana 12th stage on Thursday as Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic retained the leader’s red jersey.

Former world champion Gilbert forged clear of a 15-man breakaway on the steep final third category climb to claim his sixth career Vuelta stage in the streets of Bilbao.

The 37-year-old winner of this season’s Paris-Roubaix, who missed out on selection by his team for the Tour de France, came in clear of Spanish duo Alex Aranburu and Fernando Barcelo.

They were the only ones able to give chase to Gilbert, reducing the 19-second gap he’d established over the closing eight kilometres to three seconds.

“The atmosphere on the last climb was like at the classics, with all the flags. It was great, and boosted my motivation” said the stage winner.

“I’ve often ridden in the Basque country but I’ve never won here. It’s a first and I’m thrilled as it’s like Flanders here, they love their cycling,” added Gilbert after his 10th Grand Tour stage success.

The Belgian, who is quitting Deuceninck-Quick Step for Lotto-Soudal this winter, appears to be coming to the boil at the right time for this month’s world championships in Yorkshire.

Roglic meanwhile remains one minute 52 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde in the general classification ahead of Friday’s 166.4-kilometre 13th stage with seven ascents including a fearsome final ‘hors categorie’ climb up Los Machucos.

“I’m not afraid of any stage especially as I’ve got a very strong team behind me,” said Roglic, who finished with the other main contenders three minutes behind Gilbert.

He added: “It’s an honour to wear the red jersey and I’ll be the happiest of men if I’ve still got it in Madrid (on September 15).”

Placed third in the GC, 2mins 11sec adrift, is specialist climber Miguel Angel Lopez who said of Friday’s stage: “Let’s hope it’s a great day”.

“It’s not all about Los Machucos,” he noted, “there are lots of climbs before then. I’m hoping to have enough strength in the legs to do something good.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Sam Bennett finished second last in 164th and is now 157th overall.

© – AFP, 2019   

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman make the case for Ireland winning… and tanking at the Rugby World Cup, as we gear up for Wales again: 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie