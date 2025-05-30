Prodhomme wins Giro stage 19 as Del Toro holds lead

FRENCHMAN NICOLAS PRODHOMME won a sizzling stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia on Friday run over five Alpine peaks where an expcted title showdown failed to ignite.

Overall leader Isaac del Toro of Mexico remains 43 seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz of Ecuador while Briton Simon Yates is third at 1min 21s after losing 20sec on the day.

Former Giro champion Carapaz was satisfied with his day’s work.

“I think we were all very tired, and in the end I just had to give it a try. But I think it was a good stage. I think we can make it with Del Toro so I’ve got to be happy with my performance.”

Prodhomme’s face was twisted with the effort as he broke away from a large escape group.

“I’ve waited a long time for a win. I won my first race a week ago and now I win here in the Giro d’Italia.”

On a scenic route with the temperature tipping 30C (86f) the peloton set a medium pace, keeping their powder dry for a title showdown at Sestrieres ski resort Saturday.

Stage 20 ends with a gruelling 20km climb up the Colle delle Finestre — the moment when the winner is likely to emerge.

For now Del Toro, who took the lead on stage nine in Siena, looks to have the legs to complete the job.

– © AFP 2025