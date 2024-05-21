Poor weather delays start of Giro stage as riders threaten strike

THE GIRO D’ITALIA’s 16th stage was delayed due to hazardous weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, today as riders threatened to not take part in the start of day’s racing.

Riders were supposed to begin the 202-kilometre mountain stage between Livigno and Santa Cristina Val Gardena at 11:20am local time but teams were still in discussion with race organisers RCS.

A proposal was put forward by riders to shorten the stage by moving the start to the foot of the first pass of the day, the Giogo di Santa Maria.

On Monday RCS had put in place a special protocol for stage 16 which had already lost the iconic Stelvio pass due to the risk of avalanche.

The protocol provided that in the event of bad weather the riders could change clothes at the summit of Giogo di Santa Maria, at an altitude of 2,498 metres (8,195 feet), where the race would be neutralised for three minutes.

It was a measure that was blasted on Tuesday by the president of the professional cyclists association (CPA), Adam Hansen.

“Riders aim to compete and entertain, not to face a situation where they must stop at an altitude of 2,498 metres in a car park, change clothes in two-degree weather with a high likelihood of snow, and then continue racing,” wrote Hansen.

“Such conditions pose significant health risks.”

