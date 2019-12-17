This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international midfielder's unhappy spell at Aberdeen set to end

Stephen Gleeson is on course for a January exit after making just 20 appearances in 18 months.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 11:53 AM
19 minutes ago 825 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4937173
Stephen Gleeson in possession for Aberdeen during a game against Rangers last season.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Stephen Gleeson in possession for Aberdeen during a game against Rangers last season.
Stephen Gleeson in possession for Aberdeen during a game against Rangers last season.
Image: Jeff Holmes

ABERDEEN MANAGER DEREK McInnes has confirmed that midfielder Stephen Gleeson is likely to leave the club when the transfer window opens in January.

McInnes described Gleeson as “exactly the type of player we wanted” when he signed him on a two-year deal in the summer of 2018.

However, things haven’t worked out in Scotland for the 31-year-old, who has made just 20 appearances in his 18 months with the Dons.

McInnes revealed that Gleeson was on course to leave the Scottish Premiership outfit in the summer until that prospect was scuppered by an injury.

“Stephen is actually one that we are giving a lot of encouragement to try to move on in January,” the Aberdeen boss said, as reported by the Evening Express.

“He has been back training now for a few weeks, having been injured more or less from the start of pre-season which didn’t help things.

“Maybe the ideal window to try to move Stephen to get regular football would have been in July and August. Unfortunately due to injury that kind of held him back.

“He is a paid player for us and while he is still here he will be under consideration. However, from Stephen’s personal point of view and his family situation, we will try to find a club in January down south.”

stephen-gleeson-scores-his-sides-first-goal Gleeson scoring for Ireland against Mexico. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Gleeson joined Aberdeen following a short stint at Ipswich Town, where he was signed by Mick McCarthy. He had previously played 125 times during a three-and-a-half-year spell at Birmingham City.

The Dubliner has won four senior caps for the Republic of Ireland. During his most recent international appearance — a 3-1 friendly defeat to Mexico in June 2017 — Gleeson scored Ireland’s only goal.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie