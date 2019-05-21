Highlanders defence coach Delaney to take up role with Scarlets next season

INCOMING SCARLETS HEAD coach Brad Mooar has the first member of a new look backroom team in place with Glenn Delaney set to move north after the Super Rugby season.

Delaney, formerly both a player and coach with Nottingham and London Irish, will join his compatriot in west Wales after two years as defence coach with the Highlanders. He will perform the same role with the 2017 Pro14 champions, replacing Byron Hayward who appears bound for Wayne Pivac’s Welsh ticket.

Delaney returned to his home region of Canterbury in 2016 and helped the side take Mitre 10 Cup success before he moved to Otago.

“We have known each other since school days in Christchurch,” Delaney said of reuniting with Mooar, “we go back a long way and Brad was coaching with the Crusaders while I was at Canterbury.

Brad Mooar, right, at Crusaders training with Ronan O'Gara and Jason Ryan last year. Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

“I am looking forward to linking up with Brad and being part of his vision for the Scarlets.”

“It is an exciting prospect to try and build on the previous foundations and look for long-term success for the Scarlets.”

