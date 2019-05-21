This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highlanders defence coach Delaney to take up role with Scarlets next season

‘We have known each other since school days,’ says Delaney as he prepares to link up with Brad Mooar.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 21 May 2019, 2:13 PM
45 minutes ago 678 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4645069
File photo: Glenn Delaney ahead of a Highlanders match last season.
Image: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO
File photo: Glenn Delaney ahead of a Highlanders match last season.
File photo: Glenn Delaney ahead of a Highlanders match last season.
Image: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO

INCOMING SCARLETS HEAD coach Brad Mooar has the first member of a new look backroom team in place with Glenn Delaney set to move north after the Super Rugby season.

Delaney, formerly both a player and coach with Nottingham and London Irish, will join his compatriot in west Wales after two years as defence coach with the Highlanders. He will perform the same role with the 2017 Pro14 champions, replacing Byron Hayward who appears bound for Wayne Pivac’s Welsh ticket.

Delaney returned to his home region of Canterbury in 2016 and helped the side take Mitre 10 Cup success before he moved to Otago.

“We have known each other since school days in Christchurch,” Delaney said of reuniting with Mooar, “we go back a long way and Brad was coaching with the Crusaders while I was at Canterbury.

inpho_01317203 Brad Mooar, right, at Crusaders training with Ronan O'Gara and Jason Ryan last year. Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

“I am looking forward to linking up with Brad and being part of his vision for the Scarlets.”

“It is an exciting prospect to try and build on the previous foundations and look for long-term success for the Scarlets.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie