Reports: Glenn Whelan in talks with Scottish Premiership club Hearts

The Ireland midfielder has been a free agent since he was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Aug 2019, 4:40 PM
Glenn Whelan celebrates after Aston Villa's victory against Derby County in the Championship play-off final.
Image: Tim Goode
Glenn Whelan celebrates after Aston Villa's victory against Derby County in the Championship play-off final.
Glenn Whelan celebrates after Aston Villa's victory against Derby County in the Championship play-off final.
Image: Tim Goode

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Glenn Whelan has opened discussions about a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Reports from several outlets in Scotland — including The Scotsman — claim that the 35-year-old midfielder is in talks with Hearts, who begin their league campaign against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Whelan has been a free agent since he was released by Aston Villa in June, having helped the club to achieve promotion back to the Premier League. He spent two seasons at Villa, who he joined following a decade at Stoke City.

The veteran Dubliner won his 86th senior cap for Ireland in the recent 1-1 draw with Denmark in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Copenhagen.

