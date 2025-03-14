INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN GALLOPED ON strongly up the hill to deny Galopin Des Champs a famous Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup hat-trick.
Galopin Des Champs denied Cheltenham Gold Cup hat-trick
LAST UPDATE | 26 mins ago
INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN GALLOPED ON strongly up the hill to deny Galopin Des Champs a famous Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup hat-trick.
Gavin Cromwell’s seven-year-old was supplemented for the race at a cost of £25,000 and that proved another shrewd investment by owner JP McManus as he stormed home to score by six lengths at 15-2.
Galopin Des Champs, who broke the heart of Bravemansgame two years ago and was too strong for Gerri Colombe last year, was settled in mid-division as Ahoy Senor set the pace, but the defending champion was not quite at his fluent best over the early fences.
The 8-13 favourite survived a scare when slightly hampered by the fall of Ahoy Senor and seemed to be warming to the task as he swept into the lead turning for home.
However, Mark Walsh was stalking him on Inothewayurthinkin and his mount produced an impressive turn of foot to power clear.
McManus said: “You have to enjoy these moments, they are so long in the making. We’ve had him since he was a foal, he was bred by (wife) Noreen. It’s a very exciting time and I will treasure it.
“I would like to see it again, I don’t think I took it all in, but it’s an exciting day.”
Cromwell added: “I’m absolutely speechless. I was worried about the pace of the race on the better ground, he was only just hanging in there the whole time – he was flat out.
“He’s a very good horse. Going down to the second-last I thought we had a good chance. What can you say? It’s brilliant, I’m just thrilled.
“Great thanks to JP and Noreen for having the confidence to supplement him. It’s brilliant, they’re so good to train for. They’re brilliant people.”
