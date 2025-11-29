Golden Ace clinches dramatic victory in Newcastle as Constitution Hill falls

GOLDEN ACE SWEPT through to take victory in a dramatic renewal of the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle as both Constitution Hill and The New Lion came to grief.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Constitution Hill was the 6-4 favourite as he looked to get his career back on track following a disappointing end to last season, with Nico de Boinville in the saddle for a confident team following a pleasing racecourse gallop.

A neat jump at the first was followed by a familiar scene at the second, however, as Constitution Hill misjudged his stride and hit the deck before The New Lion then did the same thing at the penultimate flight having taken up the running.

It was Golden Ace who was left to pick up the pieces as she was in last season’s Champion Hurdle, and having brushed aside Anzadam and Nemean Lion, she took success under Lorcan Williams at 22-1.

“I’m glad everyone is up OK, who could believe Constitution Hill coming down again?” said Scott.

“She’s run a brilliant race, I’m so pleased we’ve got her back from Wetherby (beaten in a Listed race at the start of the month). We were really flummoxed because I thought we had her so well then.

“We were beaten nearly a mile from home and when we got her back and scoped her we found she had a bit of mucus so I guess that was the reason why, it was a bit of a shocker.

“We then scoped her again on the Tuesday and there was nothing there, we changed the way we travelled her up and stayed the night. Whether the travelling stressed her out I don’t know, but she was good today.”

Scott went on: “We must be everybody’s nemesis! I’m just so glad after Wetherby as I could not get my head around it.

“Her jumping was very good today and we’ve beaten Anzadam whatever. I still don’t think we’re quite there, so there’s hopefully more to come.

“I couldn’t come up with a reason not to run, I didn’t want to! It was either here or Kempton and I thought this would suit her better.”

Golden Ace was cut to 14-1 from 25s by Paddy Power for the defence of her Champion Hurdle title in March, with Lossiemouth the 7-4 favourite and The New Lion next best on 9-2. Constitution Hill is now a 10-1 chance with the same firm.

Scott added: “Two Grade Ones now, that’s not bad. I think we’ll go for the International next before the Champion Hurdle.”

Williams paid tribute to Scott and his team in their efforts to get the mare back on top form for this assignment.

He said: “I was aware of Constitution Hill early. I jumped off wide because she actually favours going a bit right when she jumps and every time Constitution Hill has hit the deck he’s always fallen to his right.

“I thought if he makes any early mistakes I’ll just be out of it on the straight, when he did (fall) I was lucky to be out of his way.

“Harry (Skelton on The New Lion) really upped it jumping the last down the back, which I was aware of, but I walked the course and I knew how far from home that was.

“She was a completely different mare to Wetherby so fair play to Jeremy Scott for getting her back to where she was. She jumped fantastic and in all fairness, Paul (Townend on Anzadam) probably helped in joining us and pushing us to the line.

“I’m just delighted.

“She’s the flag bearer for us at the minute, she wasn’t herself at Wetherby so it’s a fantastic training performance from the team back home to get her back to this form.”