Jm Jungle surprises King George rivals in Goodwood feature race

JM JUNGLE CAUSED a minor upset in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

A field of 12 sprinters went to post for the five-furlong dash, with John and Sean Quinn’s high-class handicapper Jm Jungle a 14-1 shot for what was his first appearance at Group-race level.

Smartly away in the hands of Jason Hart, the five-year-old was towards the main group that raced on the far side of the track from the start and showed a willing attitude when the challengers attempted to reel him late on to prevail by a neck.

She’s Quality filled the runner-up spot for her fourth race in succession, with Commonwealth Cup victor Time For Sandals half a length further behind in third.

John Quinn was winning the race for a second time, having saddled Highfield Princess to strike gold two years ago.