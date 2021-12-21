Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 21 December 2021
Advertisement

France flanker Gourdon retires at 31 with heart problem

Gourdon joined La Rochelle from Clermont in 2012 and played 221 games for the club.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 11:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,309 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5637188
La Rochelle's Kevin Gourdon.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
La Rochelle's Kevin Gourdon.
La Rochelle's Kevin Gourdon.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FRENCH INTERNATIONAL FLANKER Kevin Gourdon has had to end his playing career at 31 following the discovery of a heart problem, his club La Rochelle said on Tuesday. 

“It’s brutal and sad news, but my health is a priority,” said Gourdon on the club website.

“Unfortunately it’s something we can’t control, I’m not in a position to do anything to make the situation different, so I have no regrets.”

“Today I have to turn to a new part of my life, perhaps a little sooner than expected, but which will be, I’m convinced, just as fulfilling,” he said.

Gourdon joined La Rochelle from Clermont in 2012 and played 221 games for the club as it went from the second division to last season’s Champions Cup final. He has played 19 times for France.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a busy career, I’ve experienced a lot with Stade Rochelais, the Pro D2, the fight to stay in the Top 14 and then a few years later the final phases. It’s a lot of memories, a lot of emotions”, he said.

Gourdon had just extended his club contract for two more years.

Club president Vincent Merling praised “the man that Kevin was, his loyalty to the Club, his immense talent…We will miss him a lot.”

 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie