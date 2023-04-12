Gowran Park racing cancelled after heavy rain

RACING AT GOWRAN PARK scheduled for today has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track.

The decision was made following an inspection this morning.

Paddy Graffin, IHRB clerk of the course said: “Following 8mm of rain overnight in addition to the 7mm of rain we had yesterday at Gowran Park, the track was waterlogged in places this morning during our inspection.

“The track was unfit for racing this morning and with the forecast for further rain throughout the day and some strong winds we were left with no option but to cancel the fixture.”