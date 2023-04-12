Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Today's meeting at the Co Kilkenny track will not go ahead.
# Weather
Gowran Park racing cancelled after heavy rain
Some 8mm of rain fell overnight, in addition to 7mm yesterday.
336
0
1 hour ago

RACING AT GOWRAN PARK scheduled for today has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track. 

The decision was made following an inspection this morning. 

Paddy Graffin, IHRB clerk of the course said: “Following 8mm of rain overnight in addition to the 7mm of rain we had yesterday at Gowran Park, the track was waterlogged in places this morning during our inspection.

“The track was unfit for racing this morning and with the forecast for further rain throughout the day and some strong winds we were left with no option but to cancel the fixture.”

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     