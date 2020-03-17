This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Knee injury rules Mayo star out for remainder of Aussie Rules season

A blow for Grace Kelly, though the future of the 2020 season remains unclear in current circumstances.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 9:37 AM
Grace Kelly facing GWS Giants earlier this season.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Grace Kelly facing GWS Giants earlier this season.
Image: AAP/PA Images

MAYO STAR GRACE Kelly has been ruled out for the remainder of the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season, her club have confirmed.

West Coast Eagles announced that the 25-year-old suffered a knee injury in her side’s clash with Gold Coast on Saturday, but thankfully, it’s not an anterior cruciate ligament [ACL] blow.

Kelly sustained damage to her medial cruciate ligament [MCL] when she got tangled up in a scramble at Mineral Resources Park. Her ACL was not affected and she is unlikely to require surgery.

With uncertainty surrounding the finish of the season amid the COVID-19 coronavirus, there are currently two round matches and finals yet to play. A decision is yet to be made tomorrow, with AFLW players asking for a new finals structure.

It’s unclear how this would impact the large number of Irish players hoping to come home to play Gaelic football.

But West Coast head of female football Adam Selwood says the club will support Kelly through her rehabilitation process.

“Scans have confirmed that Grace suffered a grade three MCL injury,” he said.

Fortunately her ACL is intact, which is great news. She is facing a prolonged recovery, but one that is over a matter of weeks rather than a 9-12 month turnaround.

“We will do everything possible to support Grace during her rehabilitation before she returns to Ireland.”

Elsewhere, fears have been eased as it’s been confirmed that Dublin and Melbourne FC star Sinéad Goldrick has not seriously injured her quad. Scans show the Foxrock-Cabinteely defender has suffered a “corky,” and she will be managed this week.

The news comes after Donegal star Yvonne Bonner sustained a nasty ankle injury in Oz, and Áine Tighe’s season with Fremantle ended before it started after an ACL blow.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

