GRACE MOLONEY HAS signed a one-year deal with Sunderland after being without a club following her release by London City Lionesses.
The Republic of Ireland international has agreed terms on a contract that gives the Women’s Super League 2 club an option to keep the 32-year-old for a further season.
“I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland. I can’t wait to meet the staff, my teammates and the supporters, and I’m looking forward to getting started with this great club,” Moloney said.
Sunderland Women head coach Mel Reay added: “We are delighted to secure Grace’s signature and bring her north to Sunderland. She is an experienced goalkeeper, who has played at the highest level in club football, and we receive her straight from the Republic of Ireland senior squad that has just toured the United States.
“She is ready to go and we’re looking forward to supporting her, as she settles on Wearside.”
Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney signs deal with Sunderland
