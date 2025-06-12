Rovers striker Burke and Treaty teenager McGuane named Players of the Month

SHAMROCK ROVERS STRIKER Graham Burke and Treaty United teenager Madison McGuane have won the League of Ireland Player of the Month awards for May.

Burke was named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month, having been instrumental in Rovers’ charge back to the top of the table.

The Dubliner scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances across the month of May, beating Drogheda United’s Conor Keeley and Tommy Lonergan of Waterford FC to the prize.

“I haven’t won this award for a long time (2018), but having said that, I am delighted to have won it for the month of May,” said Burke. “I think it’s just the third time I have won the soccer writers award and the last time was back in 2018 when I was capped at international level.

“Our form at Rovers has been excellent – one defeat in nine and just three setbacks in all – we just go out and try to do what we do best. We know as a group what we are capable of and we have a system we play that works well for us.

“The three defeats came early on at the start of the league campaign and off the back of a short pre-season and it took us a few weeks to get up to speed. We have been on a good run lately and we want to keep that going for a long as we can. The team have been performing well week in, week out and it’s not just down to me.”

Madison McGuane with her award. Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

McGuane, meanwhile, becomes the first Treaty United player to win the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month award.

The Ireland Girls’ U16 captain has excelled in her debut season at senior level, scoring twice from the penalty spot in May.

The Limerick midfielder was selected for the accolade ahead of Shelbourne’s Mackenzie Anthony and Wexford’s Ellen Molloy.

“Madison has been excellent since the start of the season,” said Treaty United manager Sean Russell. “She’s shown that she is more than capable of making the step up to senior level.

“For such a young player, she plays with great maturity. Her attitude matches her ability and I have no doubt she will continue to develop and get better.”

McGuane was named Women’s U17 Player of the Year at the FAI International Awards last week, while she recently captained the Ireland U16s at the Uefa Development Tournament in Finland.