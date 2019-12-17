Dubliner Graham Coughlan leaves promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers for new managerial role

BRISTOL ROVERS HAVE begun their search for a new manager after it was confirmed that Graham Coughlan has left the club.

The 45-year-old Dubliner is in line to take over at Mansfield Town, who currently sit 37 places below Bristol Rovers on the English football ladder.

Coughlan has left Rovers in contention for promotion to the Championship, with the club currently sitting in fourth place in League One.

On the other hand, Mansfield Town — who sacked previous manager John Dempster over the weekend — are 18th in League Two, having not won since 26 October.

In a statement released yesterday, Bristol Rovers said they had “reluctantly” granted permission to Mansfield to speak to Coughlan, adding that the former Plymouth Argyle defender was particularly keen to explore the opportunity as it would allow him to be closer to his family in Sheffield.

“He’s departed from us and we expect him to be confirmed at Mansfield later today,” Bristol Rovers chief executive Martyn Starnes told the BBC today.

“We are already on the road to looking at a replacement manager. Ideally I’d like to make an appointment by the weekend, but I think that’s unlikely.”

Coughlan started his playing career at Bray Wanderers before going on to play for several clubs in the UK, including Livingston, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

As an existing member of the coaching staff at Bristol Rovers, he was named permanent manager of the club last January following the departure of Darrell Clarke.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!