'I'm ready' - Rowntree excited to tackle top job at Munster

GRAHAM ROWNTREE SAYS he is ready to take the next step in his coaching career after being confirmed as Johann van Graan’s successor as Munster head coach.

The Munster forwards coach will be promoted to the top job on 1 July after Van Graan leaves to join English Premiership side Bath.

Rowntree has an extensive coaching CV having worked with Leicester Tigers, Harlequins, England, the British and Irish Lions and Georgia before making the move to Thomond Park in 2019, but the Munster job will be his first as a head coach.

“I’m ready,” Rowntree said today, speaking to the media shortly after his appointment was confirmed.

I just feel I’m ready, and I know the club feels it’s the right time. I’ve learned a lot, you get to a point in your career where you’re comfortable about making the step up with the experiences you’ve been through. That’s why I threw my heat in the ring, and luckily I got it.

“It’s very much like the environment that I grew up with in Leicester. Very down to earth, humble group of people. Very passionate, a big supporter base who are mad about their rugby, enjoy the craic, say no more.”

Rowntree had made no secret of his desire to land the job, and spoke of his delight that the news was now public, adding that nothing will change in the short term in terms of his working relationship with the outgoing Van Graan.

“It’s excellent. It was a thorough process. All done now, we can crack on. Not that I was distracted by any means, but it was quite consuming.

“He’s (Van Graan) the boss until the 30th of June. Nothing changes on that coaching side of things, nothing changes in that dynamic. He’s the boss. I enjoy working for the man.”

Munster still have more work to do around finalising their coaching team for next season, with attack coach Stephen Larkham also leaving in the summer to join the Brumbies, while defence coach JP Ferreira is following Van Graan to Bath.

Rowntree is involved in discussions surrounding those appointments, but was reluctant to go into much detail.

“I’m already speaking to people, obviously,” he explained.

“Throughout the (interview) process, I’ve had to have had a plan to present. We’ll continue that without getting distracted.”

