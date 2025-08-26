Former Munster boss Graham Rowntree lands new job in Japan

GRAHAM ROWNTREE HAS been appointed head coach of Japanese side Urayasu D-Rocks.

The former Munster boss succeeds Greig Laidlaw.

Warren Gatland had been linked with the job, but Rowntree’s appointment was announced today.

Advertisement

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead such an ambitious and proud club,” the former England international said.

“The Japan league is becoming more and more competitive each year. I look forward to fostering an environment where we can evolve and adapt to become more competitive.”

New Head Coach🆕

クラブのさらなる成長と中長期ビジョンの実現に向けた戦略的再編の一環として、新たにグラハム・ラウンツリー（Graham Rowntree）氏をヘッドコーチに迎えることが決定いたしました。



🎙本人コメント

『I am Delighted to be given the opportunity to lead such an ambitious and… pic.twitter.com/xLzKGLtmcJ — 浦安D-Rocks (@UrayasuDRocks) August 26, 2025

Rowntree departed Munster last October, having first joined as assistant coach in 2019 before being promoted to head coach in 2022. He led the province to a URC title in his first season in charge.

The 54-year-old was linked to the Leicester Tigers job when Michael Cheika announced his plans to depart this summer. Geoff Parling was appointed to the role in May.

The D-Rocks said Rowntree’s appointment is “part of a strategic restructuring aimed at further growth and achieving the club’s mid-to-long-term vision” of contending for the championship in 2028.

The finished bottom of the Japan Rugby League One first division last season, but avoided the drop to the second division by winning a promotion and relegation playoff.