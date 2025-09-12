The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Bronze medal for Grainne Walsh as she comes off second best in WBC semi final
TEAM IRELAND’S GRAINNE Walsh will come home from the @RealWorldBoxing Championships with a Bronze medal.
She contested her 65kg semi-final against Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeyeva. This was a high-tempo, close quarters bout and the 5-0 decision went to Abikeyeva.
Judges scored the bout: 28:29, 28:29, 28:29, 28:29, 27: 30
The Offaly woman carved her path to the semi-finals with a resounding Last 32 stage win over Jessica Triebelova of Slovakia, where she was dominant, coming away with a 5-0 win.
She boxed a masterful contest at the Last 16 stage against Mariana Soto Torres of Spain, and a second unanimous decision.
She claimed her bronze medal by defeating the Paris Olympics silver medalist China’s Yang Liu 3-2.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Boxing Grainne Walsh Liverpool World Championships