Grainne Walsh. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeWorld Championships

Bronze medal for Grainne Walsh as she comes off second best in WBC semi final

Opponent Aida Abikeyeva proves unaniomous on the judges’ scorecards.
7.05pm, 12 Sep 2025

TEAM IRELAND’S GRAINNE Walsh will come home from the @RealWorldBoxing Championships with a Bronze medal.

She contested her 65kg semi-final against Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeyeva. This was a high-tempo, close quarters bout and the 5-0 decision went to Abikeyeva.

Judges scored the bout: 28:29, 28:29, 28:29, 28:29, 27: 30

The Offaly woman carved her path to the semi-finals with a resounding Last 32 stage win over Jessica Triebelova of Slovakia, where she was dominant, coming away with a 5-0 win.

She boxed a masterful contest at the Last 16 stage against Mariana Soto Torres of Spain, and a second unanimous decision.

She claimed her bronze medal by defeating the Paris Olympics silver medalist China’s Yang Liu 3-2.

