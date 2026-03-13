Graeme McDowell hits hole-in-one on consecutive weeks

GRAEME McDOWELL HAS hit a hole-in-one on back-to-back weeks, and in the process created a bit of LIV Golf history.

The Northern Ireland man is now the first player to have a second hole-in-one on the breakaway tour.

A front right pin is @Graeme_McDowell’s ideal Par 3 flag position 🤣



HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong ✅

Aramco LIV Golf Singapore ✅#LIVGolfSingapore | @SmashGC pic.twitter.com/IZfU4e4iu9 — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 13, 2026

McDowell was on the mark on consecutive Fridays. Today, his hole-in-one came on the par three second hole in Singapore, which helped him to an overall round of 70. He is in a tie for 15th place. Last week McDowell had a hole-in-one in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

“I just missed a shorty on 1, was trying to stay nice and patient, and I hit a lovely 9-iron right at the hole on 2, shouting for it to go, and then some sweat came down and blurred my eyes and I didn’t even see it go in,” McDowell said today.

“It cost me a very expensive bottle of wine last week in Hong Kong, and I guess it’s going to cost me another very expensive bottle of wine, which I look forward to.”