McDowell was on the mark on consecutive Fridays. Today, his hole-in-one came on the par three second hole in Singapore, which helped him to an overall round of 70. He is in a tie for 15th place. Last week McDowell had a hole-in-one in Hong Kong.
Advertisement
“I just missed a shorty on 1, was trying to stay nice and patient, and I hit a lovely 9-iron right at the hole on 2, shouting for it to go, and then some sweat came down and blurred my eyes and I didn’t even see it go in,” McDowell said today.
“It cost me a very expensive bottle of wine last week in Hong Kong, and I guess it’s going to cost me another very expensive bottle of wine, which I look forward to.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Graeme McDowell hits hole-in-one on consecutive weeks
GRAEME McDOWELL HAS hit a hole-in-one on back-to-back weeks, and in the process created a bit of LIV Golf history.
The Northern Ireland man is now the first player to have a second hole-in-one on the breakaway tour.
McDowell was on the mark on consecutive Fridays. Today, his hole-in-one came on the par three second hole in Singapore, which helped him to an overall round of 70. He is in a tie for 15th place. Last week McDowell had a hole-in-one in Hong Kong.
“I just missed a shorty on 1, was trying to stay nice and patient, and I hit a lovely 9-iron right at the hole on 2, shouting for it to go, and then some sweat came down and blurred my eyes and I didn’t even see it go in,” McDowell said today.
“It cost me a very expensive bottle of wine last week in Hong Kong, and I guess it’s going to cost me another very expensive bottle of wine, which I look forward to.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GMac Golf Graeme McDowell In the hole