Graeme McDowell hits hole-in-one on consecutive weeks

Northern Ireland man is the first LIV golfer to have two aces.
11.16am, 13 Mar 2026

GRAEME McDOWELL HAS hit a hole-in-one on back-to-back weeks, and in the process created a bit of LIV Golf history. 

The Northern Ireland man is now the first player to have a second hole-in-one on the breakaway tour.  

McDowell was on the mark on consecutive Fridays. Today, his hole-in-one came on the par three second hole in Singapore, which helped him to an overall round of 70. He is in a tie for 15th place. Last week McDowell had a hole-in-one in Hong Kong. 

“I just missed a shorty on 1, was trying to stay nice and patient, and I hit a lovely 9-iron right at the hole on 2, shouting for it to go, and then some sweat came down and blurred my eyes and I didn’t even see it go in,” McDowell said today.  

“It cost me a very expensive bottle of wine last week in Hong Kong, and I guess it’s going to cost me another very expensive bottle of wine, which I look forward to.”

