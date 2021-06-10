BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 10 June 2021
Midfielder for table toppers Sligo Rovers lands Player of the Month prize

Greg Bolger has been honoured after Sligo’s excellent run of form.

The42 Team
By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 8:40 PM
Greg Bolger poses with the SSE Airtricity SWAI Player of the Month Award for May.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE
SLIGO ROVERS MIDFIELDER Greg Bolger has won the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award for May.

The Sligo skipper has impressed for the Premier Division table-toppers as they lead his former club Shamrock Rovers by a point after 14 games.

Bolger, 32, helped Sligo to five successive wins as he chases a league title with a fourth club following victories with the Hoops, Cork City and St Patrick’s Athletic.

He previously scooped this award in June 2016.

“I think there could have been two or three Sligo lads up for the award because everyone has been excellent,” the Wexford native said.

“It’s nice that I’ve won it and I’m grateful but it could have been any of my team-mates. My performances have been good and I’m happy enough but I still think there is more in me.”

Sligo face Drogheda on Saturday evening following the mid-season break as they attempt to continue their winning run.

“We’ve started very well and when you consider that five or six new lads have come into the team, we’ve done really well to gel quickly,” Bolger added.

“I still think there is more improvement in us and there are some games where we haven’t played well but dug out results, which is a good thing.

“As the season goes on, hopefully our performances will get better.”

The42 Team

