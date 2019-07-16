This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland 7s star Greg O'Shea enters the Love Island villa

From playing in Sunday’s Olympic qualifier, to entering the villa, it has been a busy few days for the 24-year-old.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 10:34 AM
By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 10:34 AM
O'Shea is an Ireland sevens international.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FRESH OFF SUNDAY’S Olympic qualifying tournament, Ireland sevens international Greg O’Shea will spend the summer looking for his type on paper, as he joins Love Island.

The 24-year-old Limerick native, who briefly appeared at the end of last night’s episode, will enter the villa as one of three new contestants on ITV’s hit reality TV show on Tuesday.

O’Shea came up through the Munster academy but after a serious Achilles tendon injury hampered his chances of earning a professional contract at his native province, he moved into the IRFU’s sevens programme.

A regular member of Anthony Eddy’s side in recent seasons, O’Shea featured in last summer’s Sevens World Cup in San Francisco, helped Ireland earn qualification for next season’s World Series circuit and last weekend played in the Olympic qualifiers in France.

A third-place finish at that tournament assured Ireland of a place in next year’s World Rugby repechage tournament, the winner of which secures a Tokyo 2020 berth. 

The sevens squad are now on their off-season, before beginning preparations for the 2019/20 World Rugby Series. 

