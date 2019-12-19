This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘He is a player I like' - Solskjaer confirms Man United's interest in teenage star Haaland

The boss has expressed his admiration towards a fellow Norwegian who has been heavily linked with a January move to Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 11:49 AM
52 minutes ago 1,264 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4941223
Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.
Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.
Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has confirmed that Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland is the subject of interest from Manchester United, with the club on the lookout “for good players all the time”.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of European football’s brightest young prospects after a blistering start to the 2019-20 season.

Haaland has netted 28 goals in 22 appearances for Salzburg, eight of which came as the Austrian club fought against Napoli, Liverpool and Genk in the Champions League group stages.

Jesse Marsch’s side ended up finishing third in their pool and dropping into the Europa League, but they drew widespread praise for their fearless, attack-minded displays in the elite continental competition.

Haaland has attracted a number of high-profile potential suitors, including Real Madrid, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, with the transfer window set to reopen on 1 January.

United are also thought to be keen on the teenage forward, who Solskjaer worked with at Molde for two seasons before taking the top job at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the Red Devils’ 3-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Colchester United on Wednesday, Solskjaer admitted to being a fan of Haaland as the club looks “for players who can complement the others we have”.

“He is a player I like,” Solskjaer told Viasport. “We are looking for good players all the time.

Erling has had a good development, so he has to develop further wherever he decides. I don’t need to talk so much about him, but we as a team always look for players who can complement the others we have, and then we see what we end up with.

Dortmund and Leipzig have already met with Haaland and his representatives to discuss a potential move, but it has also been reported that Solskjaer flew to Austria to open talks with a fellow countryman on Friday.

The United boss insisted that Haaland “knows what he wants to do” when addressing the Salzburg star’s future after a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Sunday, with speculation set to intensify in the coming days.

In the meantime, the Red Devils will be preparing for a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s men are then due to host Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, before taking in a tough away fixture against Burnley two days later.

United will complete their festive schedule with a crucial showdown against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day, with both clubs still vying for a place in the top four.

