Haiti Couleurs collects brilliant Irish National victory

HAITI COULEURS PUT up a tremendous performance to win the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse for Rebecca Curtis and Sean Bowen.

A winner at the Cheltenham Festival last month when his regular Sean Bowen missed out, the champion jockey-elect in the UK was back in the saddle and gave his mount the perfect ride up front.

Sent off at 13-2, Haiti Couleurs was in the front pair throughout along with Bushmans Pass and when that one dropped away it became a case of could he hold on.

The Ted Walsh-trained veteran Any Second Now emerged as a big threat, as did the favourite Quai De Bourbon, while Dunboyne had also travelled well into contention.

But Bowen had saved plenty and he went away to win by three and a quarter lengths from the gallant Any Second Now – was was finishing in the runner-up spot for the second year running – with Quai De Bourbon third and Dunboyne fourth.