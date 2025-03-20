Hallgrimsson praises 'fantastic' Doherty as he completes comeback from the cold

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAILED his match-winner Matt Doherty as Ireland took control of their two-legged Nations League relegation play-off tie with Bulgaria with a 2-1 win in Plovdiv.

Having fallen behind early in the game, Ireland battled back to win the first leg thanks to headers from Finn Azaz and Doherty, who ghosted into the penalty area to head bravely beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

“Matt Doherty had a really good game, scoring with a fantastic run from deep and a really brave header,” Hallgrimsson told his post-match press conference.

Advertisement

“He had a big part in the first goal as well, quick thinking with a quick diagonal to Robbie Brady for the delivery and the cross. This was his 49th cap, so he can get his 50th cap back home in Ireland.

“He was fantastic and we ask that of our senior players, whether it’s Robbie [Brady] or him, to share his experience. It’s a young squad so it’s important to have a blend of experience and young players.”

Tonight’s crucial goal marks an admirable comeback for Doherty, who was excluded from the squad earlier in Hallgrimsson’s reign as the manager sought to assess alternate options. Doherty admitted to feeling disrespected, but relations have happily been mended.

While praising Ireland’s collective effort and first-half performance, the Irish boss lamented the fact his players became passive in the second half.

“There has been not many wins and many comebacks from losing, the Finland game was a first for a long time,” said Hallgrimsson. The October win in Finland was Ireland’s first comeback victory in a competitive away game since 2013: they have now done it twice in four games under Hallgrimsson.

“So I am really pleased with the character and the discipline we showed. The [Bulgaria] goal, was a little bit passive pressing, I knew if we did what we planned in training we would have a good game. The plan here was to surprise them and press them, first half we did that and second half not so well, we became a little bit passive.”

The return game is slated for the Aviva Stadium on Sunday evening, with Hallgrimsson optimsitic his squad came through the first leg with a clean bill of health.