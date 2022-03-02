Italy's Faiva hit with four-week suspension over high tackle on Ireland's Sheehan

ITALY HOOKER EPALAHAME Faiva has been handed a four-week suspension over his high tackle on Ireland’s Dan Sheehan in their Six Nations clash at the weekend.

Faiva was sent off for the tackle in the 19th minute of Ireland’s 57-6 win at the Aviva Stadium. And as the Italians had already lost their hooker to injury, they were then punished again as the laws dictated that Italy had to lose a second player as uncontested scrums were inevitable afterwards.

A statement from Six Nations reports that Faiva appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously).

The statement adds that the Italian front rower “denied that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card.”

“The player had acted recklessly by committing a high and dangerous tackle whereby his shoulder had made direct contact with the neck of an opponent with significant force. This had been correctly sanctioned on field by the match referee following World Rugby’s Head Contact Process.

“On that basis, the Committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. This resulted in a starting point of a six-week suspension.

“Having acknowledged no aggravating factors and mitigating factors including the player’s previous unblemished record, the committee reduced the six-week entry point by two weeks, resulting in a sanction of four weeks.

“The Player may apply to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of his sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.

“The player has the right of appeal within 3 working days of the issuing of the full written decision.”

Faiva will be ruled out of the next four fixtures across the international and club schedule, including Benetton’s URC meeting against Leinster this Saturday.

Source: The42/SoundCloud