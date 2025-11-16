Dublin claim seven All Stars as Hannah Tyrrell gets individual award

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin lead the way with seven players on the TG4 All-Star team.

The annual LGFA selection was revealed on Saturday night at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel.

Dublin’s seven winners are defenders Jess Tobin, Leah Caffrey and Sinéad Goldrick, midfielder Éilish O’Dowd and attackers Carla Rowe, Hannah Tyrrell and Kate Sullivan.

Dublin All Star winners, from left, Kate Sullivan, Carla Rowe, Hannah Tyrrell, Jess Tobin and Leah Caffrey. SPORTSFILE SPORTSFILE

Runners-up Meath have been rewarded with four awards, namely goalkeeper Robyn Murray, defenders Mary Kate Lynch and Aoibhín Cleary, and forward Niamh Gallogly.

There are two awards for All-Ireland semi-finalists Galway, with Kilkerrin-Clonberne team-mates Nicola Ward and Olivia Divilly honoured in defence and attack respectively, and for a second successive year. Ward and Divilly are also the only two survivors from the 2024 All-Star team.

There’s also recognition for the Lidl National League Division 1 winners and All-Ireland semi-finalists, Kerry, with leading scorer Síofra O’Shea named at full-forward.

And the inclusion of Waterford captain Emma Murray at midfield ensures a first All-Star award for the Déise since Rebecca Hallahan was honoured in 2007.

There are seven first-time award winners in the 15. Lynch and Divilly secured All-Stars for the second time in their careers, while Cleary, Ward and Tyrrell are now three-time winners.

Dublin pair Caffrey and Rowe are now five-time All Stars, while team-mate Goldrick collected her eighth award.

It was a memorable night for the Na Fianna club in Dublin, as Caffrey, O’Dowd and Tyrrell all feature on the All-Star team.

Tyrrell meanwhile was named as the 2025 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

The individual accolade capped a memorable night for the 35-year-old.

Tyrrell enjoyed a remarkable season for the Sky Blues, with her attacking endeavours earning her the ZuCar Golden Boot award as top scorer across the junior, Intermediate and senior grades in the 2025.

Tyrrell, who scored 6-28 in the All-Ireland series, announced her retirement from inter-county football.

The two-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior medallist is currently recovering from surgery on a knee injury sustained in the final victory over Meath on 3 August.

The Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award, meanwhile, went to Tyrone’s Sorcha Gormley.

Sorcha Gormley. SPORTSFILE SPORTSFILE

From the Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille club, Gormley scored a remarkable tally of 6-14 along the way as Tyrone claimed Intermediate title in 2025.

And for the second time, Louth’s Kate Flood was honoured as the Junior Players’ Player of the Year.

The St Patrick’s player was a previous recipient in 2018 and her tally of 3-28 in the All-Ireland series earned her the nod from her peers once again.

2025 All-Star team:

1. Robyn Murray (Meath)

2. Jess Tobin (Dublin)

3. Leah Caffrey (Dublin)

4. Mary Kate Lynch (Meath)

5. Aoibhín Cleary (Meath)

6. Nicola Ward (Galway)

7. Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin)

8. Éilish O’Dowd (Dublin)

9. Emma Murray (Waterford)

10. Olivia Divilly (Galway)

11. Niamh Gallogly (Meath)

12. Carla Rowe (Dublin)

13. Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin)

14. Síofra O’Shea (Kerry)

15. Kate Sullivan (Dublin)