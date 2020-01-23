Harrington three shots back after solid start in Dubai

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON SITS three shots off the lead after a solid start at the Dubai Desert Classic.
Harrington carded four birdies on his way to a one-under round of 71, leaving him three off the early clubhouse lead held by America’s David Lipsky.
Teeing off on the 10th, the Dubliner finished his first nine with back-to-back birdies to make the turn in two-under par, but then slipped back with consecutive bogeys on the par-four first and second.
Shane Lowry is a shot behind Harrington after a level par 72 on Thursday.
Soren Kjeldsen is one of five early finishers in the clubhouse on three-under par while defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is a further shot back on two-under after an opening 70.
Graeme McDowell, who was among the late starters, is two-under par through his first seven holes.
