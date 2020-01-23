This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harrington three shots back after solid start in Dubai

America’s David Lipsky holds the early clubhouse lead at the Dubai Desert Classic.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 11:05 AM
Harrington: solid start (file photo).
Image: Bradley Collyer
Harrington: solid start (file photo).
Harrington: solid start (file photo).
Image: Bradley Collyer

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON SITS three shots off the lead after a solid start at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Harrington carded four birdies on his way to a one-under round of 71, leaving him three off the early clubhouse lead held by America’s David Lipsky.

Teeing off on the 10th, the Dubliner finished his first nine with back-to-back birdies to make the turn in two-under par, but then slipped back with consecutive bogeys on the par-four first and second.

Shane Lowry is a shot behind Harrington after a level par 72 on Thursday. 

Soren Kjeldsen is one of five early finishers in the clubhouse on three-under par while defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is a further shot back on two-under after an opening 70.

Graeme McDowell, who was among the late starters, is two-under par through his first seven holes.

The42 Team

