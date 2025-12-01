Harry Redknapp dreaming of King George glory at Kempton

CHRISTMAS HAS ALWAYS been a prominent sporting time in the calendar for Harry Redknapp and this year will it take extra impetuous when his beloved The Jukebox Man heads to Kempton for the King George VI Chase.

The FA Cup-winning manager has experienced many high-pressure situations over the festive period during his long and distinguished career in the dugout.

However, after his star performers magnificent comeback win at Haydock, the nerves will be jangling on a different scale when the resurgent seven-year-old goes for glory in one of the highlights of the Christmas season.

Redknapp said: “You always want to get out after Christmas and to come here for the King George, which is such an iconic race, with a horse with a chance is amazing.

“I get very nervous watching the Jukebox Man and last weekend was very nerve-wracking with him being out for so long, but it gave me a big thrill.

“We said whatever he does at Haydock, he is going to improve massively and if he can get round safe and sound but gets beaten a few lengths it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

“But to win like he did when he still has a lot of improvement left in him, it was really encouraging. To have a nice horse like him is special.”

Advertisement

The Jukebox Man. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Jukebox Man is as short as 9-2 for the King George, but it will not be the first time he has attempted to become a real Christmas cracker having lit up Kempton with a brilliant display to take the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on St Stephen’s Day last season.

For Redknapp it would be a long 11-month wait to see his pride and joy in action again following the injury that cruelly curtailed his novice chasing campaign.

However, having served a reminder of his top-class potential, there is no place Redknapp would rather be than Kempton on 26 December, with family plans taking a back seat as he heads to the Sunbury track to watch a horse that contrary to his performances on track, seems more of a rugged centre-half than neat-footed playmaker.

“We were here last Boxing Day when The Jukebox Man won and we’ll be back again,” continued Redknapp.

“My wife said we’ve got my son and his wife coming round Boxing Day and I said ‘I won’t be here’, I’ll be at Kempton, I won’t be anywhere else.”

He went on: “You have to be careful with him, he’ll kick you if he can and you wouldn’t want to turn your back on him – he’s definitely got a nasty streak in him and you’d have him in your back four.

“I had Shakem Up’arry who was fantastic for me and took me to the Cheltenham Festival and won there, but I’ve always done well with Ben and he’s been good for me. I’ve had lots of fun with Ben.”