Winning 'straight shootout' with Stade would be massive for Ulster - Harry Sheridan

FOLLOWING THE FRUSTRATION of last Sunday’s cancelled game with the Cheetahs, Ulster lock Harry Sheridan is determined to put it all out there in Belfast for the Challenge Cup Pool Three decider with Stade Francais.

Ulster were awarded five points and a 28-0 victory over the frozen pitch situation in the Netherlands and now can top the group should they defeat the Parisians who currently lead the pool.

“There’s a real big carrot for us there,” said Sheridan. “We’ve got pretty much a straight shootout.

“It will be massive for the club, especially off the back of last season, to get any sort of home fixtures, home round of 16, home quarter-finals and possibly so on.”

Advertisement

“Obviously the only thing we can control is our performance,” he states, before adding, “we’re fresh coming into this week to deliver at home.”

The 24-year-old continued: “We’re really buzzing for this, a pretty much full stadium.”

“(We want) to deliver for our fans as well, because obviously there’s a bit of angst that they didn’t get to watch the game last week,” he added, referring to the cancelled clash with the Cheetahs which, if it had gone ahead, would have been behind closed doors at the Dukes club ground outside Amsterdam.

This has already been a significant campaign for Sheridan which has seen him involved in every Ulster game with seven 80-minute performances already banked from his eight starts prior to this weekend and another likely to be coming against Stade.

“I’m proud of any 80-minute performance that I’m able to put in, and I want to be involved as many times in as many instances, so that’s the total of your rucks, your carries, and your tackles.

“If I have a lot of instances in general, that means I’ve got through a lot of work, which is my job, so that’s probably how I measure myself,” he says of what has been a big workload so far.

“I’m doing (calling) the lineouts more often than I have been previously, and that’s a big responsibility, so I’m trying to take that in my stride, and trying to improve every week as well.

“It’s obviously a pressure point, so I’m trying to prepare myself before the game for that, and the best way is through practice, through reps.”

“Hendy (Iain Henderson) is probably the best person to learn off, he’s class, and he’s trying to pass down nuggets.”