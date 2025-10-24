Connacht make nine changes for Munster clash

HARRY WEST HAS been handed his debut as Connacht make nine changes to the side that lost to the Bulls as they visit Munster for a URC game at Thomond Park on Saturday (7.45pm, TG4 & Premier Sports 1).

Academy graduate West, from Ballina, starts at full-back as head coach Stuart Lancaster shuffles the deck with several players away on Ireland duty.

Finn Treacy starts on the left wing with Byron Ralston shifting from centre to the right wing. Galway natives Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin are named as the new centre pairing, while Ben Murphy comes in at scrum-half to partner out-half Josh Ioane.

🟢 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🦅 𝐍𝐔𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐓 𝐍𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐈𝐑𝐍𝐄 🏉



All set for an interpro derby ⚔️



🧢 Harry West set for debut

🫡 Paul Boyle returns and captains the side

2⃣ Two academy players in the squad



Read more 🔗 https://t.co/jd3K4jqqbG#OneConnacht pic.twitter.com/N1QQt8xY0I — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 24, 2025

Advertisement

In the pack there are starts for props Jordan Duggan and Sam Illo, while hooker Dave Heffernan is retained. In the second row, Joe Joyce comes in to partner Darragh Murray, while Paul Boyle returns from injury to captain the side at openside flanker, alongside Josh Murphy and No 8 Sean Jansen.

There is a 6:2 split on the bench, with academy prop Fiachna Barrett among the replacements and Sean O’Brien wearing the number 23 jersey.

Munster named their side yesterday.

CONNACHT

15. Harry West

14. Byron Ralson

13. Hugh Gavin

12. Cathal Forde

11. Finn Treacy

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Sam Illo

4. Joe Joyce

5. Darragh Murray

6. Josh Murphy

7. Paul Boyle (Capt)

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:



16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. Niall Murray

20. David O’Connor

21. Matthew Devine

22. Sean Naughton

23. Seán O’Brien