Harry West. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeURC

Connacht make nine changes for Munster clash

Harry West makes his debut at full-back.
12.20pm, 24 Oct 2025

HARRY WEST HAS been handed his debut as Connacht make nine changes to the side that lost to the Bulls as they visit Munster for a URC game at Thomond Park on Saturday (7.45pm, TG4 & Premier Sports 1). 

Academy graduate West, from Ballina, starts at full-back as head coach Stuart Lancaster shuffles the deck with several players away on Ireland duty.

Finn Treacy starts on the left wing with Byron Ralston shifting from centre to the right wing. Galway natives Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin are named as the new centre pairing, while Ben Murphy comes in at scrum-half to partner out-half Josh Ioane.

In the pack there are starts for props Jordan Duggan and Sam Illo, while hooker Dave Heffernan is retained. In the second row, Joe Joyce comes in to partner Darragh Murray, while Paul Boyle returns from injury to captain the side at openside flanker, alongside Josh Murphy and No 8 Sean Jansen.

There is a 6:2 split on the bench, with academy prop Fiachna Barrett among the replacements and Sean O’Brien wearing the number 23 jersey.

Munster named their side yesterday.

CONNACHT 

15. Harry West 
14. Byron Ralson
13. Hugh Gavin
12. Cathal Forde
11. Finn Treacy
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy 

1. Jordan Duggan 
2. Dave Heffernan 
3. Sam Illo 
4. Joe Joyce 
5. Darragh Murray
6. Josh Murphy 
7. Paul Boyle (Capt)
8. Sean Jansen 

Replacements: 


16. Dylan Tierney-Martin 
17. Peter Dooley 
18. Fiachna Barrett
19. Niall Murray 
20. David O’Connor 
21. Matthew Devine 
22. Sean Naughton
23. Seán O’Brien

 

