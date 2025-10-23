Hodnett and Kilgallen fit to start as Munster change seven for Connacht interpro

JOHN HODNETT and Diarmuid Kilgallen both return to the Munster starting XV for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship interpro with Connacht at Thomond Park [7.45pm, TG4 & Premier Sports 1].

Head coach Clayton McMillan makes seven changes in total to the side which beat Leinster in Croke Park last week, as Munster bid to extend their perfect start to the season to five wins from five.

Fit-again Hodnett comes into the back row, as does Gavin Coombes, with the pair replacing Tadhg Beirne, who is in international camp with Ireland, and Brian Gleeson, who is expected to miss 6-10 weeks through injury.

Gleeson was forced off injured inside the opening half-hour of the win against Leinster, and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following elbow surgery.

The only other change in the pack comes in the second row where Springboks-bound Jean Kleyn replaces Edwin Edogbo, who is working through the return to play protocols.

JJ Hanrahan starts at out-half in the absence of Jack Crowley, Tom Farrell’s Ireland call-up sees Alex Nankivell start in midfield, while Kilgallen returns on the wing following his ankle injury.

Academy scrum-half Jake O’Riordan is named among the replacements, with the Young Munster clubman set to win his first senior cap if introduced from the bench.

Munster Rugby

15. Shane Daly

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Dan Kelly

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Michael Milne

2. Lee Barron

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Ronan Foxe

19. Evan O’Connell

20. Ruadhan Quinn

21. Jake O’Riordan

22. Tony Butler

23. Shay McCarthy