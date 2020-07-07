This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
First professional deal at Manchester United for Ireland U19 international Harvey Neville

The 18-year-old’s father is ex-United player Phil Neville.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 4:41 PM
45 minutes ago 1,672 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5143823
Harvey Neville of Manchester United.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Harvey Neville of Manchester United.
Harvey Neville of Manchester United.
Image: DPA/PA Images

HARVEY NEVILLE HAS penned his first professional contract with Manchester United.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international, a son of former United player Phil Neville, says he’s “proud” to have signed professional terms with a club he first joined in 2018.

Neville was previously on the books at Manchester City, before moving on to Valencia, where his father had a spell on the coaching staff.

Despite being born in England, Neville is eligible to represent Ireland via family connections on his mother Julie’s side. He made his U19 debut in a friendly against Denmark at Sligo’s Showgrounds last October.

The 18-year-old full-back, who can also operate in midfield, will now look to break into United’s U23 side after establishing himself as a regular for the Premier League club at U18 level.

In response to the impact of Covid-19, Manchester United recently announced that all of the club’s U18 players are to be retained for next season. 

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

