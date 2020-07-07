First professional deal at Manchester United for Ireland U19 international Harvey Neville

HARVEY NEVILLE HAS penned his first professional contract with Manchester United.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international, a son of former United player Phil Neville, says he’s “proud” to have signed professional terms with a club he first joined in 2018.

Neville was previously on the books at Manchester City, before moving on to Valencia, where his father had a spell on the coaching staff.

Despite being born in England, Neville is eligible to represent Ireland via family connections on his mother Julie’s side. He made his U19 debut in a friendly against Denmark at Sligo’s Showgrounds last October.

The 18-year-old full-back, who can also operate in midfield, will now look to break into United’s U23 side after establishing himself as a regular for the Premier League club at U18 level.

In response to the impact of Covid-19, Manchester United recently announced that all of the club’s U18 players are to be retained for next season.

