Hazard snatches late point for Chelsea with 92nd-minute equaliser against Wolves

Lack of cutting edge costs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

By AFP Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 4:41 PM
Hazard and Ruben Neves battle for possession.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Hazard and Ruben Neves battle for possession.
Image: Bradley Collyer

Chelsea 1-1 Wolves

EDEN HAZARD CAME to Maurizio Sarri’s rescue as the Chelsea star’s superb late strike earned a 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Sarri’s side were seconds away from another damaging defeat after Raul Jimenez put Wolves ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard spared the under-fire Sarri’s blushes with his thunderous stoppage-time equaliser, but it was still a frustrating day for the Blues boss. 

Sarri’s side had won three times in 10 days to temporarily silence reports that the Italian was facing the sack.

But Chelsea’s latest misfiring effort raised the possibility that Sarri is back on borrowed time in west London.

With Manchester United still to play Arsenal on Sunday, Chelsea, languishing in sixth, will be further adrift of the top four after another tense afternoon for Sarri.

Despite all their possession, Chelsea lacked a cutting edge in a creatively uninspired display that was a return to the problems they have endured for much of the season.

A monotonous procession of slow, sideways passes brought no reward against Wolves’ massed defence, triggering jeers from frustrated Chelsea fans at half-time.

Having soaked up Chelsea’s futile attempts to break them down, Wolves sprang out to snatch the lead with a perfectly executed counter in the 56th minute.

Breaking from their own area, Wolves exploited the out of position Chelsea defence as Jimenez flicked a pass to Diogo Jota.

Jota ran wide before guiding the ball back into Jimenez, who prodded home via a deflection off Cesar Azpilicueta for his 14th goal this season.

Gonzalo Higuain tried to lead the Chelsea response with a shot on the turn, but Rui Patrico saved before Pedro’s long-range effort was pushed over by the keeper.

Higuain couldn’t stretch far enough to score when Hazard’s corner was deflected into his path.

Willian’s low strike was repelled by Patricio as Chelsea pushed for the equaliser.

With just moments left, Hazard at last ended Wolves’ stubborn resistance with a fierce long-range drive that flashed past Patricio for his first goal in seven games.

AFP

