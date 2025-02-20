Heather Payne set for 50th cap - but versatile Ireland star wants more

SEVEN AND-A-HALF YEARS on from her Ireland senior debut, Heather Payne is in line to win her 50th cap.

It was July 2017 when Payne made her bow in the closing minutes of a World Cup qualifier defeat to Scotland.

She was 17, and playing her football for Peamount United at the time.

Colin Bell was Ireland manager, and the Dutchman turned to Payne in the 90th minute of the 1-0 loss at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy.

“It wasn’t very long,” Payne reflects. “But that was a great moment for me.

“Unfortunately we conceded in the last couple of minutes. Colin just called upon me, I was a young player and he was going to throw me on for the last few minutes.

“I had played underage and was only U17 at the time so to be even called into the seniors was an unbelievable moment.

“I was really proud.”

That brief taste left the Roscommon native hungry for more.

Tomorrow night, she could hit the half-century milestone as Ireland open their Nations League campaign — and the Carla Ward Era — against Türkiye at Tallaght Stadium.

Payne is still only 25, but has had a colourful journey in the green jersey.

“I came in young and have been in the team for years now. Everyone sees me as that young player,” the 2023 and 2024 Young Women’s International Player of the Year smiles.

Her role in the team has evolved and developed over the 49 caps and under various different managers, with Vera Pauw, Eileen Gleeson and now Ward, also spending stints at the helm.

Payne found her feet under Bell, and began clocking up minutes on the international stage. Having replaced Denise O’Sullivan in her debut cameo, she was generally deployed on the wing early doors.

Payne in action for Ireland in 2018. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

She signed for Bristol City in August 2018 and spent a season with the English outfit before moving to the US to take up a college scholarship with Florida State Seminoles.

Payne excelled through her four years there, playing an array of positions from winger to right-back and even centre-half, and completing a dietetics degree. She now stars for Everton in the WSL, a first choice anywhere on the right flank.

Shortly after her move Stateside in 2019, Vera Pauw took charge as Ireland manager. Early in her tenure, the Dutchwoman handed Payne a new role as her sole striker in a 5-4-1. She spent much of her time ploughing a lonely furrow and chasing shadows as the age-old issue of Ireland struggling to click in the final third was prevalent.

“When Vera came in, she started playing me up front. I think she saw us as a counter-attacking team, defensively sound, with five at the back,” Payne told Hot Press.

“I think she saw me as countering, with my pace, but I’d never been a striker. It was a new role and I had to develop into it.”

Payne’s athletic prowess was — and remains — striking. She could genuinely run all day; her in-game statistics always worth a sconce. They indeed paved the way for her being called “half human, half horse” by her Irish team-mates a few years back.

But she lacked a clinical edge. She had to wait until her 17th cap for her first international goal, admitting it was “a long time coming” in a 2021 friendly defeat away to Iceland. Her second (and last) didn’t follow until December 2023 against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, though Payne’s positioning changed drastically in the interim.

In the build-up to the World Cup, she and Pauw spoke about her best position and she soon found a new home at right-wing back. Kyra Carusa became the focal point up top, and Payne impressed further back. Her running game was perhaps better utilised there, and she grew into her defensive duties.

“I’m happiest out there,” Payne admits.

She played against Australia and Nigeria at the World Cup, but was ruled out of the Canada game after pulling up in the warm-up. The Matildas clearly targetted her early on, but Payne soon made her impact felt on the biggest stage.

She started Gleeson’s first game in charge, on Ireland’s Aviva Stadium debut against Northern Ireland, but didn’t always get the nod under the last manager. In the Nations League, she was afforded a more advanced role out wide, but as was the case across the board, was pinned back when she featured in the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Payne was overlooked to start the play-offs against Georgia, though returned to play 174 minutes of the two-legged decider Wales. She, like her team-mates, endured mixed nights as Ireland ultimately fell to a 3-2 aggregate defeat and their Euros dream shattered.

Here begins the next chapter. It starts back in Nations League B, with 2027 World Cup qualification the long-term goal. “Not making the Euros will make us want to qualify for the World Cup even more,” Payne assures.

Payne on the ball against Wales in December. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ward plans to implement “a very different way of playing” and promises excitement and energy. She has preferred a back four through her career to date, but can be flexible and fluid.

What role Payne will play remains to be seen. In a training drill on Tuesday, she was right-back, with Katie McCabe on the other side and Aoife Mannion and Anna Patten in the centre. That could mean little, but a right-sided berth is the most likely for the Ballinasloe woman.

She welcomes this “new era” with Ward and assistant coaches Alan Mahon and Amber Whitely, the latter whom she worked under while training briefly with Liverpool.

Tomorrow is a big night for the team, potentially made bigger personally for Payne, as she looks to break the 50-cap barrier.

“I‘m super proud. Playing since U15 for Ireland, you don’t really think about 50th game, you just hope to make the senior team. To have played in a World Cup in those 50 caps, it’s amazing as well.

“I like to say I feel I’ve contributed. I’ve been in that same role for a while now. I’m really proud but I just think of it as another game, to be honest.”

Surely 100 caps is on the mind too, with seven others in the WNT Centurion Club: Emma Byrne, Áine O’Gorman, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Denise O’Sullivan, Diane Caldwell and Ciara Grant.

“I don’t want to just stop at 50,” Payne concludes. “I want to keep going and get as many caps as I can. There’s some players in the squad who’ve reached 100 caps. If I could do that, that would be amazing.”