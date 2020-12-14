BE PART OF THE TEAM

Hegarty takes top plaudit as Sunday Game pundits name team of the year

Beaten finalists Waterford have three players on the XV.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Dec 2020, 8:52 AM
Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty celebrates after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick, unsurprisingly, lead the way in The Sunday Game team of the year.

And man of the match in yesterday’s impressive All-Ireland SHC final Gearóid Hegarty was named as Player of the Year.

John Kiely’s newly-crowned champions have nine players in the XV with yesterday’s defeated finalists Waterford providing three in Tadhg de Búrca, Jamie Barron and Stephen Bennett. 

Galway’s Daithi Burke is recognised for his season’s work while star forwards Tony Kelly of Clare and Kilkenny’s TJ Reid also get the nod in a reworked formation. 

Sunday Game team of the year

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Sean Finn (Limerick)

3. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

4. Daithi Burke (Galway)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick)

6. Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford)

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

8. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

9. Jamie Barron (Waterford)

10. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

13. Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

14. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

15. Tony Kelly (Clare)

