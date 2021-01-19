BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

World Cup winner Riise named England interim boss following Neville's departure

The experienced Norwegian coach will be assisted by ex-Canada international Rhian Wilkinson on a short-term basis.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 827 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5329257
Hege Riise while she was head coach of LSK Kvinner.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Hege Riise while she was head coach of LSK Kvinner.
Hege Riise while she was head coach of LSK Kvinner.
Image: Imago/PA Images

HEGE RIISE WILL lead the England Women training camp next month following Phil Neville’s departure to Inter Miami, the Football Association has announced.

Riise, a former Norway midfielder who won the 1995 World Cup as well as the tournament’s Golden Ball, has been appointed on a short-term contract through to the summer alongside former Canada international Rhian Wilkinson.

The FA will review the position regarding the interim head coach role, and who should take on the Team GB reins for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, after the conclusion of the camp.

Riise and Wilkinson applied for the assistant coaching position following Rehanne Skinner’s departure for Tottenham last November.

Neville’s reign officially came to an end on Monday when his move to Major League Soccer was confirmed.

Riise said: “I’m excited about the opportunity I’ve been given to work with England Women.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“This is a proud and ambitious team that I look forward to working with and I am confident of making a positive impact when I meet up with the squad in February.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie