LGFA chief executive Helen O'Rourke to step down after 28 years

HELEN O’ROURKE IS to step down as chief executive officer of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).

A statement tonight has confirmed that the Dubliner will depart at the end of this year with “the process of identifying a replacement set to commence imminently.”

O’Rourke has been in the role for 28 years and is the longest-serving CEO in Irish sport. She took up the position in September 1997 after serving three years as LGFA President prior to that.

Advertisement

O’Rourke oversaw landmark sponsorship deals with TG4 and Lidl Ireland during her tenure, as well as a peak attendance of 56,114 for the 2019 All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

“I have had the great honour to lead this wonderful association as CEO over the past 28 years and watched it grow into the strong, vibrant, progressive association it is today with the help of the amazing officers, volunteers and staff we have throughout the country and internationally,” O’Rourke said.

“The time is now right for me to retire from the position but the LGFA will continue to remain close to my heart and I will endeavour to remain involved in some capacity.”

LGFA President Trina Murray added: “I have had the privilege of knowing Helen for many years and working alongside her closely in more recent times.

“As President of our association, I wish to pay tribute to Helen and acknowledge her incredible service to the LGFA and indeed Irish sport for over 30 years in leading roles. Helen will be sorely missed but we will continue to work together on the Steering Group on Integration, and also on LGFA Management, and her input will remain vital on those groups and on other matters.”