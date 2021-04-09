Henderson absent again as Ulster side to face Northampton Saints is unveiled

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

ULSTER WILL AGAIN be without the services of captain Iain Henderson when they take on Northampton Saints tomorrow night [KO 8pm, BT Sport 2].

The Ireland international, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Six Nations win over England, is absent from the Ulster team unveiled by head coach Dan McFarland for this weekend’s European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Franklin’s Gardens.

McFarland has selected an unchanged starting XV from last weekend’s victory against Harlequins. There’s one change among the replacements, with Greg Jones coming in for the injured Cormac Izuchukwu.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy (captain)

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Matty Rea

20. Greg Jones

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Ian Madigan

23. Ethan McIlroy

Northampton Saints:

15. Tommy Freeman

14. Ollie Sleightholme

13. Rory Hutchinson

12. Piers Francis

11. Taqele Naiyaravoro

10. Dan Biggar

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Alex Waller (co-captain)

2. Sam Matavesi

3. Paul Hill

4. David Ribbans

5. Alex Coles

6. Nick Isiekwe

7. Lewis Ludlam (co-captain)

8. Teimana Harrison

Replacements:

16. Mike Haywood

17. Nick Auterac

18. Ehren Painter

19. Alex Moon

20. Tom Wood

21. Tom James

22. Ahsee Tuala

23. Fraser Dingwall

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on a mixed weekend in Europe for the provinces before previewing Exeter-Leinster and Wales-Ireland.