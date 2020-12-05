Concern for Ulster as Iain Henderson set for scan on knee injury

ULSTER FACE AN anxious wait with Ireland lock Iain Henderson set to undergo a scan on the knee injury he sustained against Scotland in Dublin this afternoon.

Henderson was forced off injured just before half-time of Ireland’s 31-16 victory in the Autumn Nations Cup and is now a doubt for Ulster’s Champions Cup clash with Toulouse next Friday night.

“Hendy will be going for a scan tomorrow, he had a knee injury but obviously it’s hard to assess straight after a game,” said Ireland boss Andy Farrell of the Ulster captain post-match at the Aviva Stadium.

“He’ll be off for a scan in the morning and we’ll know more then.”

With Ulster facing into back-to-back European weekends, with two more of them to come in January, head coach Dan McFarland will be hoping the injury is not a long-term one, while Farrell will naturally hope to have Henderson fit for the 2021 Six Nations.

Meanwhile, Johnny Sexton picked up a dead leg against the Scots and was forced off with 15 minutes of Ireland’s win remaining.

Leinster take on Montpellier in France next weekend in their Champions Cup opener but Sexton will hope to prove his fitness to feature for his province.

“I got a dead leg at the end of the first half and half time wasn’t the best thing for it,” said Sexton.

His Leinster team-mate James Ryan underwent a head injury assessment [HIA] after being replaced late on in Ireland’s victory and is obviously now a doubt for that clash in Montpellier next Saturday.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony also underwent a HIA in the second half but returned to the fray after passing the assessment and will hope to feature in his province’s Champions Cup opener against Harlequins at Thomond Park next Sunday.