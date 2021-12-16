Henderson returns from injury to captain Ulster against Northampton

THE RETURN OF captain Iain Henderson is one of three changes to the Ulster team to face Northampton Saints tomorrow night at Kingspan Stadium [KO 8.00pm, BT Sport 2] in Pool A of the Heineken Champions Cup.
Henderson, who hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury before Ireland’s win over Argentina last month, will replace Kieran Treadwell in the Ulster second row as Dan McFarland’s side aim to build on last week’s victory against Clermont Auvergne.
Elsewhere in the pack, Marty Moore comes back in for Tom O’Toole at tighthead prop, while the only change to the back division sees Craig Gilroy drafted in to take the place of the injured Robert Baloucoune on the wing.
Ulster:
15. Mike Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Marcus Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Duane Vermeulen
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Jack McGrath
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Sam Carter
21. Greg Jones
22. Nathan Doak
23. Stewart Moore
Northampton Saints:
15. Ahsee Tuala
14. Ollie Sleightholme
13. Matt Proctor
12. Fraser Dingwall
11. Courtnall Skosan
10. George Furbank
9. Alex Mitchell
1. Alex Waller
2. Mike Haywood
3. Ehren Painter
4. David Ribbans
5. Api Ratuniyarawa
6. Courtney Lawes
7. Lewis Ludlam (captain)
8. Tom Wood
Replacements:
16. James Fish
17. Emmanuel Iyogun
18. Conor Carey
19. Alex Coles
20. Juarno Augustus
21. Tom James
22. James Grayson
23. Rory Hutchinson
