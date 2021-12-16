Henderson returns from injury to captain Ulster against Northampton

Iain Henderson has returned to fitness in time to take his place in the Ulster team to play Northampton Saints. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE RETURN OF captain Iain Henderson is one of three changes to the Ulster team to face Northampton Saints tomorrow night at Kingspan Stadium [KO 8.00pm, BT Sport 2] in Pool A of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Henderson, who hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury before Ireland’s win over Argentina last month, will replace Kieran Treadwell in the Ulster second row as Dan McFarland’s side aim to build on last week’s victory against Clermont Auvergne.

Elsewhere in the pack, Marty Moore comes back in for Tom O’Toole at tighthead prop, while the only change to the back division sees Craig Gilroy drafted in to take the place of the injured Robert Baloucoune on the wing.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Marcus Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Jack McGrath

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Sam Carter

21. Greg Jones

22. Nathan Doak

23. Stewart Moore

Northampton Saints:

15. Ahsee Tuala

14. Ollie Sleightholme

13. Matt Proctor

12. Fraser Dingwall

11. Courtnall Skosan

10. George Furbank

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Alex Waller

2. Mike Haywood

3. Ehren Painter

4. David Ribbans

5. Api Ratuniyarawa

6. Courtney Lawes

7. Lewis Ludlam (captain)

8. Tom Wood

Replacements:

16. James Fish

17. Emmanuel Iyogun

18. Conor Carey

19. Alex Coles

20. Juarno Augustus

21. Tom James

22. James Grayson

23. Rory Hutchinson