Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 16 December 2021
Advertisement

Henderson returns from injury to captain Ulster against Northampton

The Ireland lock suffered a hamstring injury prior to last month’s victory against Argentina.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 12:28 PM
13 minutes ago 310 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5632117

iain-henderson-during-the-warm-up Iain Henderson has returned to fitness in time to take his place in the Ulster team to play Northampton Saints. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE RETURN OF captain Iain Henderson is one of three changes to the Ulster team to face Northampton Saints tomorrow night at Kingspan Stadium [KO 8.00pm, BT Sport 2] in Pool A of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Henderson, who hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury before Ireland’s win over Argentina last month, will replace Kieran Treadwell in the Ulster second row as Dan McFarland’s side aim to build on last week’s victory against Clermont Auvergne.

Elsewhere in the pack, Marty Moore comes back in for Tom O’Toole at tighthead prop, while the only change to the back division sees Craig Gilroy drafted in to take the place of the injured Robert Baloucoune on the wing.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Marcus Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Jack McGrath
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Sam Carter
21. Greg Jones
22. Nathan Doak
23. Stewart Moore

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Northampton Saints:

15. Ahsee Tuala
14. Ollie Sleightholme
13. Matt Proctor
12. Fraser Dingwall
11. Courtnall Skosan
10. George Furbank
9. Alex Mitchell

1. Alex Waller
2. Mike Haywood
3. Ehren Painter
4. David Ribbans
5. Api Ratuniyarawa
6. Courtney Lawes
7. Lewis Ludlam (captain)
8. Tom Wood

Replacements:

16. James Fish
17. Emmanuel Iyogun
18. Conor Carey
19. Alex Coles
20. Juarno Augustus
21. Tom James
22. James Grayson
23. Rory Hutchinson

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie