This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henderson returns and Stockdale at fullback as Ulster name side for Edinburgh showdown

It’s a crucial one for Dan McFarland’s side.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 12:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,861 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4587399
Henderson captains the side at Murrayfield tomorrow night.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Henderson captains the side at Murrayfield tomorrow night.
Henderson captains the side at Murrayfield tomorrow night.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

IAIN HENDERSON RETURNS to captain Ulster as one of three personnel changes made by Dan McFarland ahead of Friday night’s crucial Guinness Pro14 trip to Edinburgh [KO 7.35pm, BT].

Meanwhile, fellow Ireland international Jacob Stockdale starts at fullback as the northern province look to bounce back after last weekend’s 30-7 defeat to Glasgow Warriors.

Victory at Murrayfield would see Ulster secure a place in the play-offs.

Lock Henderson is a welcomed back, as is back row Nick Timoney, after both missing out last weekend. Academy winger Robert Balououne is also included.

Subsequently, Rob Lyttle moves to the left wing and Stockdale starts at fullback as Ulster look to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile Ross Kane and Peter Nelson have been recalled to the matchday squad, taking up positions on the bench.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Iain Henderson (captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Peter Nelson
23. Angus Kernohan

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie