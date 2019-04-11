Henderson returns and Stockdale at fullback as Ulster name side for Edinburgh showdown

IAIN HENDERSON RETURNS to captain Ulster as one of three personnel changes made by Dan McFarland ahead of Friday night’s crucial Guinness Pro14 trip to Edinburgh [KO 7.35pm, BT].
Meanwhile, fellow Ireland international Jacob Stockdale starts at fullback as the northern province look to bounce back after last weekend’s 30-7 defeat to Glasgow Warriors.
Victory at Murrayfield would see Ulster secure a place in the play-offs.
Lock Henderson is a welcomed back, as is back row Nick Timoney, after both missing out last weekend. Academy winger Robert Balououne is also included.
Subsequently, Rob Lyttle moves to the left wing and Stockdale starts at fullback as Ulster look to get back to winning ways.
Meanwhile Ross Kane and Peter Nelson have been recalled to the matchday squad, taking up positions on the bench.
Ulster
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Iain Henderson (captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee.
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Peter Nelson
23. Angus Kernohan
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (4)