Henderson returns and Stockdale at fullback as Ulster name side for Edinburgh showdown

IAIN HENDERSON RETURNS to captain Ulster as one of three personnel changes made by Dan McFarland ahead of Friday night’s crucial Guinness Pro14 trip to Edinburgh [KO 7.35pm, BT].

Meanwhile, fellow Ireland international Jacob Stockdale starts at fullback as the northern province look to bounce back after last weekend’s 30-7 defeat to Glasgow Warriors.

Victory at Murrayfield would see Ulster secure a place in the play-offs.

Lock Henderson is a welcomed back, as is back row Nick Timoney, after both missing out last weekend. Academy winger Robert Balououne is also included.

Subsequently, Rob Lyttle moves to the left wing and Stockdale starts at fullback as Ulster look to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile Ross Kane and Peter Nelson have been recalled to the matchday squad, taking up positions on the bench.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Iain Henderson (captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Ross Kane

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Peter Nelson

23. Angus Kernohan

