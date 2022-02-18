Hennessy switches codes to make Cork senior football debut against Derry

Billy Hennessy on duty with the Cork hurlers against Waterford in the Allianz League last May.

Billy Hennessy on duty with the Cork hurlers against Waterford in the Allianz League last May.

A CORK SENIOR football debut for Billy Hennessy is among six changes made by manager Keith Ricken for the Rebels’ Allianz League meeting with Derry in Owenbeg on Sunday (1pm).

Hennessy was a member of Cork’s senior hurling panel last year as they reached the All-Ireland final. The 24-year-old featured in the win over Dublin en route to the decider against Limerick, for which he was an unused substitute.

Having starred for St Finbarr’s during their recent run to the All-Ireland Club SFC semi-finals, Hennessy has now switched codes with his county and will make his football bow at centre-back against the Division 2 leaders this weekend.

He’s joined in the team by two of his clubmates, as Ian Maguire and Stephen Sherlock also prepare to make their first Cork appearances of 2022.

Advertisement

Éire Og goalkeeper Chris Kelly has been handed a league debut in place of Micheál Martin, while Sean Meehan and Fionn Herlihy – who makes his first league start – are also drafted in.

Sean Powter, who was injured while on duty with UL in Wednesday’s Sigerson Cup final defeat to NUI Galway, is among the players who drop out.

Cork (v Derry)

1. Chris Kelly (Éire Og)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

3. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

4. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

6. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Shane Merritt (Mallow)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

10. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Og)

11. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)

12. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra)

13. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

14. David Buckley (Newcestown)

15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs:

16. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Paudie Allen (Newmarket)

18. John Cooper (Éire Og)

19. Joe Grimes (Clonakility)

20. Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk)

21. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s)

22. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

23. Eoghan Sweeney (Knocknagree)

24. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

25. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

26. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)