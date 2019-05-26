Brilliant Hermosa captures Irish 1,000 Guineas double for O'Brien and Moore

HERMOSA COMPLETED A Classic double as she made all for a comfortable success in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

She follows Attraction (2004), Finsceal Beo (2007) and Winter (2017), who all won at Newmarket and the Curragh, having galloped clear of Pretty Pollyanna and Foxtrot Liv for a convincing four-length success.

Hermosa will now be aimed at the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on 16 June.

O’Brien, who was enjoying his eighth winner in the Classic, said: “There was a change of plan after the Newmarket Guineas. We were going to aim for the Oaks but the lads decided to run her here today instead.

“We’re delighted with her. We knew she had improved since Newmarket and we think there will be more improvement to come. The Prix de Diane will be next for her and she might stay further than a mile and a quarter later in the season.”

Moore said: “She was always in control and didn’t really look like getting beat at any stage. She is very strong and has done exceptionally well from two to three.

“She gave me a feel of a top-class filly and, all being well, I think she could have a really good year and could go further than a mile.”

Earlier on the card, O’Brien and Moore teamed up to win the other Group 1, the Tattersalls Gold Cup, with odds-on favourite, Magical, who won by seven lengths.

